Susan M. Caucutt (Nee Koenig)
Passed away February 24, 2020 at the age of 84. Loving wife of Allen for 60 and a half years. Beloved mother to John (Mary Rosenburg-Caucutt) devoted grandmother to John P. and Alexandra Caucutt. Preceded in death by her parents John W. Sr. and Marjorie "June" Koenig and her brother John W. Jr.
Susan was born in Sheboygan on March 29, 1935. She attended Sheboygan North High School and graduated with honors in 1953. She went on to attend U. W. Milwaukee where she graduated with high honors in January of 1958. She taught 1st grade in the city of Milwaukee at Douglas Road School for 5 years. While in high school Susan was very active with the Sheboygan Players theater group in the makeup department. She was also active with the Mequon-Thiensville library and she was the president of the library board during its major rebuilding program and a member of the library foundation. She belonged to the Mequon Women's Club, New Comers Club and Post Scrips. Susan belonged to the Mequon United Methodist Church and had been the Sunday School Superintendent. She loved her gardens and had a very wonderful flower and wild flower garden, both her and Allen enjoyed being avid bird watchers with a complete lifelong record all the birds in the Mequon-Thiensville area they saw together.
Visitation will be held Saturday March 7, 2020 at Shorehaven Chapel 1305 W. Wisconsin Ave. Oconomowoc from 9:30 am until time of service at 10:30 am followed by a light lunch and social gathering. Private entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
In lieu flowers, memorials in Susan's name to either: the Chapel at Shorehaven or Mequon United Methodist Church appreciated.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020