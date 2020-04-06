|
Susan M. Juckem
Of Waukesha, formerly of Two Rivers, entered eternal life April 4, 2020 at the age of 76. Gerald's beloved wife of 54 years. Loving mother of Michele (Stephen), Steven (Karmen) and Daniel (Renee). She is survived by her sister Judy (Jim) and brother Mike (Jan). Proud grandmother of Mathieu, Elliott, Graysen, Eliana and Connor. Fondly remembered by other family members and friends.
Susan earned her Dental Hygiene certificate from Marquette University and she worked much of her life as a dental hygienist. She enjoyed talking to her patients, getting together with friends to play cards, cooking, watching the Packers, attending and volunteering at church. Sue loved to sing, laugh and play games. Having family at home was a great joy.
Due to social distancing restrictions, a mass and celebration of life will be arranged at a future date.
The family would like to extend thanks to the staff at Avalon Square for the loving care and concern shown to Sue. Memorials in Sue's name can be made out to the of Wisconsin (www.alz.org/wi).
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020