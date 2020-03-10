|
Susan Mertzig
Sheboygan Falls - Susan Jane Mertzig, 67, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Susan J. Menzer was born on October 11, 1952, in Sheboygan, WI, to Alex and Ruth (Haack) Menzer. She was a 1971 graduate of Sheboygan South High School.
On July 5, 1980, Sue married Bruce in Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. Sue was employed at United Savings and Loan for over 25 years where she worked as a loan processor, followed by working at Home Title, Stewart Title, and later retiring from Gabe's Construction in 2017.
She was a member of St Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls. Sue enjoyed gospel and country music, and traveling. Above all she cherished time with family and found great joy in being a loving mother and wife. She had a quiet strength about her which was always accompanied with a smile.
Sue is survived by her husband of 39 years, Bruce Mertzig of Sheboygan Falls; son, Jonathan Mertzig of Madison; brother, Lee (fiancé, Dee Grafton) Menzer; two brothers-in-law, Victor Mertzig, Dennis Mertzig; sister-in-law, Janet (Jim) Wuestenhagen; five nephews, Jeff (Jenn) Menzer Josh Mertzig, Casey (Judy) Wuestenhagen, Joe Wuestenhagen, Adam (Teresa) Wuestenhagen; niece, Nealy (Ryan) Hilbelink; and three special grand-nieces, Samantha, Amelia, and Aubree. She is further survived by other dear family and many friends.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Alex & Ruth Menzer; stepfather, Ralph Stirdivant Sr.; sister-in-law, Carol Mertzig; and parents-in-law, Patricia (Nett) & Mike Haase.
A service to celebrate Susan's life will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 3:30 pm at St Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls with Rev. Tom Gudmundson officiating. Relatives and friends may greet the family at church on Sunday from 1:30 pm until the time of service at 3:30 pm.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name for the Gathering Place at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Friends of Sheboygan Falls Library, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, or by giving blood through the American Red Cross- which was a major contribution to her medical journey over the past years.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. S. Mark Bettag and his staff, Dr. Marla Wolfert, and the 2nd floor nurses at HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital for their kind and compassionate care.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020