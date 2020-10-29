1/1
Susan Packer
1951 - 2020
Susan Packer

Plymouth - Susan M. "Susie" Packer, age 69, of Plymouth, passed away Wednesday morning, October 28, 2020, at Columbia St. Mary's - Ozaukee.

She was born on September 25, 1951 in Sheboygan, WI, a daughter of the late Oscar and Mildred (Kalmerton) Miller.

Susie attended Elkhart Lake grade schools and graduated from Elkhart Lake High School in 1969.

She was married to Allen Adleman with whom she had her children, and she was preceded in death by her second husband, Harold Packer.

Susie was a member of Salem U.C.C. in Plymouth.

She was always a social butterfly who had the gift for gab, and could always be found talking to someone. She also enjoyed gardening, travelling, baking, spending winters in Florida, and most of all she loved spending time with family and friends.

Susie is survived by: Three Children: Lynn (Tom) Rusch of Plymouth, Michelle (Mark) Anderson of Racine, and Paul Adleman of Sheboygan; Grandchildren: TJ (Allie) Radloff, Trista (Zach) Webster, Alyssa (Nick) Braun, Darrell Keller, McKenzie Anderson, and Madilynn Adleman; Great-grandchildren: Jamesen, Theodore, and Cole; Brother: Jerry (Marlene) Miller of Plymouth; Sisters: Carol (Ralph) Groene of Plymouth and Marilyn Jashob of Kiel.

She is also survived by step grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by: Her parents; Son: Mark Adleman; Brother: Lee Miller; Nephew: Mike Groene; and Brother-in-law: Marvin Jashob.

Private family services are being held, with Rev. James Hoppert officiating.

A public visitation will take place on Wednesday (November 4, 2020) from 4:00 - 6:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth.

Following her wishes, a celebration of Susie's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Susie's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
Funeral services provided by
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
