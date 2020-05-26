|
|
Susan Schoenborn
Kiel - Susan O. Schoenborn, 65, of Kiel passed away unexpectedly on May 14, 2020 at Sheboygan Memorial Hospital. Sue was born on November 18, 1954 in the Town of Russel to the late Sybilla (Enders) and Willard Platz.
She graduated from Kiel High School in 1972 and attended Fashion Design School where she received her associate's degree. On August 28, 1976 Sue married her high school sweetheart, Bob Schoenborn at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Kiel, where she remained a current member.
Sue started her career in retail and later worked for Howard Chapman Accounting Firm. From there she went on to work at M&I Bank in New Holstein, she worked there for 30+ years. In 2010, Sue and her husband became sole owners of Bob Schoenborn's Jewelry where she continued her career as co-owner, book-keeper and accountant at the store.
Sue was a gracious, compassionate and humble soul whose gentle demeanor touched many hearts. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, family, close friends and their Samoyed dogs. Perennial gardens, annual gardens and landscaping was a true passion of hers. She was an overall nature-lover, had a knack for interior decorating and was a fantastic cook. She was very devoted to her faith. Sue always had an easy smile and only saw the good in others.
Sue is survived by her husband and three brothers. Ralph (Diane) Platz, Richard (Nancy) Platz and twin brother Dennis Platz. Sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; Judy (Paul) Trimberger, Kathleen "Kitty" Surface, Joyce (Don) Glosier and Janet (Tom) Curtis. She is further survived by many close friends, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law; Oscar & Edna Schoenborn, brothers-in-law; Donald and Lyle Schoenborn and Roger Surface.
Funeral services for Sue will be held at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church (413 Fremont St. Kiel) at a later date.
Bob would like to extend a very heart felt thank you to Dr. Matthews, Dr. Johnson, Dr. Rossi and Theresa Bronson-Schuler. He would also like to thank Kiel Ambulance and the staff at Sheboygan Memorial Hospital for all of your help and compassion.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Sue's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and the Eastshore Humane Society.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 26 to May 28, 2020