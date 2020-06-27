Susan Smies
Sheboygan - Susan Kay (Feringa) Smies of Sheboygan, WI, took Jesus' hand and went home to the beauty of heaven on April 24, 2020. She faithfully served her Lord and Savior for 65 years.
Susan was born on April 18, 1955, to Norman and Ethel (Dekker) Feringa in Sheboygan, WI. Growing up and living in Sheboygan her whole life, she was a lifelong member of Calvin Christian Reformed Church. As a child, she attended Sheboygan Christian School for grade-school and high-school. She continued her education at Calvin College where she earned a degree in Business Administration in 1977.
Susan married her high school sweetheart, Jeff Smies, on June 25, 1977. Born just days apart at Memorial Hospital, Jeff claims to have picked her out in the nursery the very day she was born. They shared a lifetime of faith, friendship, love, and more walks by Lake Michigan than anyone can count. Together they raised their family of three children in Sheboygan. Susan lived a life of unparalleled devotion to her King, Jesus Christ, and was a model of selfless love to her friends and family. She and Jeff spent many weekends traveling to Minneapolis and Grand Rapids to spend time with their children and grandchildren. Susan will be remembered for her boundless hospitality and ever-plentiful desserts, her sincere interest in and compassion for anyone who crossed her path, her ability to bring beauty to everything she touched, and her persistent grace and love for every person in her life.
In addition to her devoted husband, Jeff, she is survived by her children Cassandra (Mark) Elgersma of Minneapolis, MN, Valerie (Mike) Probst of Grand Rapids, MI, Tyler (Cindy) Smies, of Grand Rapids, MI; her five grandchildren (Levi, Tessa, Brielle, Beckett, and Hazel); her siblings Jeff (Linda) Feringa of Sheboygan, Sally (Doug) Brouwer of Sheboygan, and Jim (Kathy) Feringa of Villa Park, IL; sister-in-law Lynn (David) TeWinkel of Oostburg; brother-in-law, Jim (Julie) Smies of South Bend, IN; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Ethel Feringa and her father and mother-in-law, Roger and Lenore Smies.
A public visitation will take place on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Calvin Christian Reformed Church in Sheboygan. For public health, masks and social distancing are required for attendance. A private service will take place at 6:30 pm. All are welcome to join the service through online livestream by visiting facebook.com/groups/Smies .
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Susan's honor to Sheboygan Christian School or Calvin Christian Reformed Church.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Smies family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 27 to Jul. 1, 2020.