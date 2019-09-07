|
|
Susan Wesendorf
Sheboygan Falls - Susan Lindsay Wesendorf, 82, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away with her family by her side, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan.
Susan L. Nitsche was born on June 2, 1937, in Sheboygan, WI, to Frederick & Gertrude Nitsche (Reichelsdorfer) . She was a 1955 graduate of Sheboygan Falls. After graduating, she moved to Washington D.C. and worked at the Department of Navy Research. Upon moving back to Sheboygan Falls, Sue married Thomas E. Wesendorf at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls on September 10, 1961. Raising her family on a hobby farm, she was busy gardening, raising animals, canning and caring for her family. Sue and her husband belonged to the Kohler Riding Club for many years.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where she worked as a dedicated secretary for many years. Sue was a remarkably talented quilter, needle worker, and wool and fiber artist. She raised the sheep, harvested the wool, spun, dyed, and crafted intricate pieces of work. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Rileigh Sue, who always held a special place in her heart.
Sue is survived by her two daughters, Deb (Walter) Drees of Rosendale, Julie (Mark) Marinello of Fort Meyers, FL; son, Christopher (Dawn) Wesendorf of Sheboygan Falls; four grandchildren, Rileigh Sue Wesendorf, Larissa Duchow, Courteney Duchow, Brody Duchow; great-grandchild, Carson Duchow; and sister, Wendy Schmitt; and three nieces, Kristen (Jeff) Rollmann, Erin Schmitt, Karen (Craig) Korn.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Thomas E. Wesendorf; son, Tommy Wesendorf; two sons-in-law, Edward Florian, Donn Daus; sister-in-law, Mary (Joe) Jancink, and a brother-in-law, Dick Schmitt.
A funeral service to celebrate Sue's life will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 10:30 am with Pastor Tom Gudmundson officiating. Burial will follow at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at St Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 6:30 pm and again on Wednesday at church from 9:30 am until the time of service at 10:30 am.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name for St. Paul Lutheran Church.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Barbara Lohr, Connie Mulder, & Dr. Joseph McCormick for their kind care over the years.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Wesendorf family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 7, 2019