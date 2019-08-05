Services
Suzanne Marie (Klein) Smith Obituary
Suzanne Marie (Klein) Smith

Sheboygan - Suzanne Marie (Klein) Smith, 81, of Sheboygan passed away on August 5, 2019 at Meadow View Health Services. Suzanne was born to the late Alvin and Johanna Klein on December 26, 1937 in Manitowoc, WI. She graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High in the class of 1955. Suzanne was united in marriage to her late husband, Donald H. Smith, on January 25, 1958 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Manitowoc. She worked at Heritage Nursing Home and Sunny Ridge Nursing Home as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Suzanne enjoyed crafts, crocheting, playing cards and spending time at family gatherings. Her German potato salads and tortes will be missed dearly.

Suzanne is survived by her children, Irene Schultz, Pamela (Joe) Darling, Henry Smith and Mary Jo (Jim) Ott; grandchildren Tyler, Brittany, Erica and Tanya and great grandchildren Natalie, Ethan, George, Ryker and Waylon. She is further survived by her brother John (Joyce) Klein and brother-in-law Howard Bennin.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers Armyn (Patricia) Klein and Thomas (Gerry) Klein and twin sister Sandra Bennin.

A funeral service will be held for Suzanne at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, with visitation from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.

Suzanne's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Meadow View Health Services, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and St. Nicholas Hospital ICU.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019
