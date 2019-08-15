|
|
Sybilla C. Chapman
Kiel - Sybilla C. Chapman, age 96, died peacefully on Wednesday morning, August 14, 2019 at Oak Creek Assisted Living, Kiel.
Sybilla was born on June 25, 1923 in Mt. Calvary, daughter of the late Joseph and Clara (Dreifuerst) Enders. February of 1946 she married Willard Platz in the town of Russell, they later divorced. In 1974 she married Howard C. Chapman in Plymouth, he preceded her in death in 1976. Sybilla worked for over 30 years at Tecumseh Engines before retiring. She was a member of St. Pauls Christian Church, Elkhart Lake for over seventy years.
She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Ralph (Diane) Platz, Richard (Nancy) Platz, Susan (Robert) Schoenborn and Dennis Platz; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Sybilla is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, as well as all of her siblings: Odelia (Al) Mihm Rieder, Leona (Gregor) Will, Frank (June) Enders, Colletta (Elmer) Will, Anita (Ambrose) Goeser, Clem (Florence) Enders, Mildred (Art) Helz and Dorinda (Theodore) Henschel.
Per Sybilla's wishes cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service for her will be held at 3:00PM on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at St. Pauls Community Church, (N8903 County Road J, Elkhart Lake). Officiating at the service will be Rev. Clarence Schultz. The family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 1:00PM until the time of service at 3:00PM.
The family would like to thank Oak Creek Assisted Living for making our mom feel welcome in her short stay.
She loved sitting in the sunshine. She loved sleeping with a window open. She loved lunch with her friends. She loved pulling weeds in the flowerbeds with her daughter, and watching the Packers on a Sunday afternoon. She loved playing with Sue and Bob's dogs. She loved listening to Big Band music and doing crossword puzzles. She loved donuts and ice cream and a hot cup of coffee. But most of all she loved her family.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019