Sylvia M. Borsecnik
Sheboygan - Sylvia Ann Miller Borsecnik is celebrated today by a family who cherished, admired, and loved her over her 86 years of family caring and adventures. She left us on January 29 after a lifetime of smiles and support for an extended family, communities that benefited from her donated time, and a generation of school children who knew the longtime soft-hearted school secretary at Christ Child Academy in Sheboygan. Sylvia was an expert seamstress, a dedicated daughter-in-law, the salutatorian of her Kohler High School class of 1952, and a very resourceful problem solver, a skill she may have inherited from her carpenter father. At 17, she fell for her "sunshine," life-long love, Stan, at a conference of the Catholic Youth Organization in Milwaukee. Stan and Sylvia were longtime parishioners at Immaculate Conception Parish in Sheboygan.
Sylvia's husband of 64 years, Stan, and their six children, their spouses, nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren will remember her for the pride and joy she took in watching them grow and take on the world. She'll be remembered by the staff and clients at Sheboygan County Meals on Wheels, where she and Stan volunteered for more than 20 years. The family honoring Sylvia includes daughter, Barbara, her husband, Dave Nyenhuis, of Oostburg, their children: Megan Willard and husband, Paul (children Maya, Caleb, Jackson, Claire, Sam and Bennett Willard) and Adam and wife, Mary Nyenhuis (children Ruth and Tommy Nyenhuis); daughter, Mary Borsecnik, and her husband, Mike Engel, who live in Oshkosh where they raised Alex and Austin; daughter, Katherine Borsecnik, and her husband, Gene Weil, who reside in New York City and whose daughters, Ella and Lucie, live in California. Son Greg Borsecnik and his wife Maura live in Connecticut, and their children, Aidan and Tess, are also on the east coast. Son, Jeff, is in Bellingham, Washington, where he lives with wife, Julia Sapin, and son, Blake. Daughter Laura Borsecnik is a longtime resident of Santa Monica, California.
Sylvia was pre-deceased by her parents, Frank and Katherine Miller of Kohler, Wisconsin; brother, Joe Miller, and his wife, Kay, of Kohler; sister, Mae Grabowski, and her husband, Ray, of Elkridge, Maryland.
A memorial service for Sylvia Miller Borsecnik is scheduled for Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Ballhorn Funeral Chapels in Sheboygan., 1201 N. 8th St. with Fr. Paul Fliss officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 12:00 Noon until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME.
The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful care given by the staff at Pine Haven Christian Community and the Sharon Richardson Hospice.
Stan and the Borsecnik family thank you for sharing your memories of Sylvia, and if you wish to honor her memory with a donation to Sheboygan County Meals on Wheels (http://www.freshmealsonwheels.org/donate.html) or the (alz.org/site/Donation), it would be appreciated.
