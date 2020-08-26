1/1
Syrah Gehrke
1997 - 2020
Syrah Gehrke

Sheboygan - Syrah Marie Gehrke, 23, of Sheboygan, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin.

Syrah was born on August 2, 1997, in Sheboygan, WI to Dean and Jamie Gehrke. She attended Sheboygan South High School and was a graduate of George D. Warriner High School in Sheboygan.

Syrah had a magnetic personality. She was thoughtful, caring, and a great listener. Most of all, she was a huge goofball. You could always find her singing, dancing, and making the people around her laugh. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her adored niece and nephew, Gemma and Lewis. Syrah had a special gift for making the people around her feel appreciated.

Syrah is survived by her parents, Dean & Jamie Gehrke of Sheboygan; two sisters, Brittany Ingram of Waunakee, Sarah Spivey of Sheboygan; brother, Matthew Gehrke of St. Louis; nephew, Lewis; niece, Gemma; and her grandfather, Dennis Prince.

Syrah was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Doreen Prince.

A Celebration of Syrah's life will be held at Lake View Park in Sheboygan, 3201 Lakeshore Drive, on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 5:30 pm. Please contact the family for further details.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Gehrke family with arrangements.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
05:30 PM
Lake View Park
Funeral services provided by
Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
(920) 467-3431
