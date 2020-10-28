Tanner J. Portschy
Sheboygan - Tanner J. Portschy, age 25, of Sheboygan passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, October 26, 2020.
He was born on August 5, 1995. He was the beloved son to Tracey and Michael Kwiecinski. He graduated from South High School and received his associate degree at UW Sheboygan. Tanner loved a challenge and was passionate about and excelled in his education. Tanner was previously employed as a customer care representative in hospitality, which he enjoyed. He loved watching game shows and YouTube videos and spending time with his pets and family, especially his siblings. He also enjoyed playing video games with friends and family and had every visitor play with him. Tanner had a remarkable sense of humor and loved making people comfortable and happy through laughter. Tanner was always selfless and forgiving, putting the needs of his family before his own.
Tanner is survived by his loving parents, Tracey and Michael; siblings, Shyla and Alex; Uncle Jason and love of his life, Ryan. Many other aunts, uncles, other family and friends further survive.
He was preceded in death by a brother Cody; maternal grandmother Shirley Krajniak and paternal grandparents, Robert and Barbara Kwiecinski.
A visitation to celebrate Tanner will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 4PM until 7PM at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N 8th St. in Sheboygan. Tanner will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Tanner's name.
The family would like to personally thank Ryan for his love and care shown to Tanner, it will never be forgotten. They would also like to thank the family members that were there in the time of need.
