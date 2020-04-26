|
|
Tara Lynn Widucki
Sheboygan - Tara Lynn Widucki, age 40 of Sheboygan passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 18, 2020. Tara was born May 22, 1979 in Sheboygan to Cindy Widucki and Charles Paape. She attended Sheboygan schools and graduated from North High School in 1997 where she was part of the Accents Color Guard. Following high school Tara worked at Piggly Wiggly and then had various jobs with her most recently being employed with Defender. Tara enjoyed art, especially drawing. She loved cooking and absolutely loved doing her make-up and didn't leave home without it. Tara enjoyed doing everyone's nails including her own.
Tara is survived by her mother Cindy Sanchez, father Charles Paape, her children who meant the world to her, Serena, Angelina, Isabella, Alicia, Lilliana and Breanna, sisters Monica Sanchez, Cassandra Sanchez, stepbrother David Flores Jr., grandma Celia Sanchez, her best friend LeAnne and other relatives and friends.
Tara was preceded in death by her stepfather David Lee Sanchez Jr, sister Samantha Lee Sanchez, uncle Chopper Widucki, her loving Nana Lauraine Widucki and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
There will be a celebration of Tara's life at a later date.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the Widucki family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 26, 2020