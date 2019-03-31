Terrence "Terry" Leonhard



Sheboygan - Terrence "Terry" Leonhard, age 71, of Sheboygan passed away Tuesday, morning March 26, 2019. Terry was born March 31, 1947 in Sheboygan to the late William and Lorraine (Hertensteiner) Leonhard. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. On February 7, 1970 he was united in marriage to the former Mary Lou Winchester; she preceded him in death on May 10, 2018. Terry was employed at Kohler Company prior to the Sheboygan Press. He also worked teaching driver's education to youth for many years, which he enjoyed greatly. Terry was an avid bowler and was proud to have bowled a 300 game, along with having many other high score awards throughout the years. Most of all Terry cherished the years together with his wife Mary Lou and his family. He will be remembered as being a hard-working, family man. Terry was completely devoted to caring for his family, and tirelessly spent the last 10 years as a caregiver to Mary Lou as she weakened with Muscular Dystrophy. Terry's family was everything to him, as he spent every minute providing for their needs. He too, was a very involved father. Terry spent hours supporting his children's activities, driving bus for the Accents, or carting children from one activity to the next. He never missed a game, performance, or any other activity his children were involved in. Most of all, Terry was happy to spend time, especially his last days, with his three grandsons who he loved dearly.



Survivors include his son Jason Leonhard of Sheboygan, daughter Christine (Bill) Grunwald of Sheboygan, grandchildren: Thomas Leonhard, Brayden and Evan Grunwald, niece Debbie (Mike) Walsh and a nephew David (Julie) Winchester.



Terry was preceded in death by his wife, brother-in-law Larry Winchester and a niece Michelle Winchester.



Private family services were held at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com, or by sending to family directly at 6529 Hidden Fields Court, Sheboygan, WI, 53081. Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 31, 2019