|
|
Terri L. (Stein) Schaefer
Manitowoc - Terri L. (Stein) Schaefer, 73, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at her apartment in Manitowoc. Terri was born in Sheboygan on September 18, 1945, the daughter of the late Robert and June (Schneider) Stein.
On November 15, 1988, Terri married the love of her life, Fred Schaefer, who preceded her in death in November 2013.
Throughout her life, Terri was a passionate advocate for the environment and for wildlife. She enjoyed music, loved writing poetry and loved her cats, including Arlo, who remained by her side until her death.
Terri is survived by her brother Scott (Beth) Stein; sister-in-law, Lori Stein; nieces Kim Stein, Kristen (Rob) Laumeyer, Nicole Stein (fiancé Ryan McShea) and Liz Stein (friend Sawyer Briel); nephew Alex Stein (friend Raeann Kramer); great-niece Amanda Laumeyer; and great-nephew Robert Laumeyer. She is further survived by her Wisconsin and Indiana cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, Terri was preceded in death by her brother Bob; sister-in-law Luanne; and nephew Kenan.
A Memorial Service will be held for Terri at a later date. The Pfeffer Funeral Home and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank Fr. Dick Klingeisen and Fr. Dan Schuster for their caring friendship to Terri.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 30, 2019