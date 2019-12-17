|
Terry D. Barclay
Juneau - Terry D. Barclay, age 79, of Juneau, formerly of Sheboygan and Waupaca, died early on Monday morning, December 16, 2019. He was born on November 6, 1940, the son of the late Dale and Phyllis (Whitelaw) Barclay.
Terry attended and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School. He was a steamfitter/pipefitter at Optenberg Iron Works in Sheboygan for many years. Terry was a former member of the Elm City Bow Hunters Club. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. In his younger years he raced stock cars throughout the area, his car number was #77.
Survivors include his two daughters, Deb (Brian) Zaverousky, of Antigo, Sue (Dave Sjurson) Kupsch, of Juneau; grandchildren, Steve (Aimee) Arpke, Nicole Kupsch (A.J.), Arianna (Mykal) Prath, and Brayden Kupsch (Haley); ten great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Kiana, Natasha, Alexander, Natalie, Isabell, Karsyn, Nylah, Alaric, Starlytte and his sister, Bonnie Barclay. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Terry was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Dennis and Michael Barclay, and a step-son, Eric Modrow.
A funeral service for Terry will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan with Rev. Adam Scheblein officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Friday evening from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Terry's name. A heartfelt thank you is extended to Heartland Hospice-Fond du Lac, his nurse, Alex, CNA, Bobbie, social worker, Kaylynn and his nurse practitioner, Paula. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019