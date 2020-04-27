|
Teuny Ebbers
Sheboygan - Teuny Ebbers, age 85, passed into glory to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, April 24, 2020 who cradled her in His loving arms. She was a resident at Sheboygan Senior Community since August of 2018.
Teuny was born on July 13, 1934 to the late Gerrit and Dirkje Stolker in Zeist, The Netherlands. In 1956 she immigrated to Canada where she met the love of her life, Gerhard "Gerry" Ebbers. She married Gerhard at the 2nd Christian Reformed Church in Weston, Ontario on July 26, 1958. In 1962 the family moved to Sheboygan, WI.
Teuny worked at several businesses including Buteyn Excavating, Wigwam Mills and she also cleaned private homes.
Teuny was a member of Christ Community Church. She enjoyed the fellowship of the saints, attended Bible Studies and faithfully attended church with her family. She enjoyed serving the church as well as the community. Teuny was also on the Booster Club from Sheboygan Christian High School as vice president and did volunteer work at The Good as New Shop.
Teuny was a loving wife, a mom who loved and adored her children and an Oma who loved and cared deeply for her grandchildren as well as her great-grandchildren. Her smiles, hugs, kisses and special endearments will be missed.
In addition to her husband Gerhard, Teuny is survived by her five children, Gerald (Yvonne) Ebbers, Marilyn Ebbers, Joyce (Tom) Nagel, Rick (Gwen) Ebbers, Ken (Lucinda) Ebbers; grandchildren, Johnathon (Amber) Nagel, Tyler Ebbers (fiancé, Laura Kobes), Jaymee Ebbers (Dale Clay), Tessa (Brian) Hofman, Spencer Ebbers, Michelle Nagel, Austin Ebbers, Caleb Ebbers, Jared Ebbers and Paige Ebbers; great-grandchildren, Liam, Tobias and Willa Nagel, Laine and Mia Hofman; siblings, Gerry Bangen, Tine and Pete Blokhuis, Ernst (Ludy) Stolker, Dicky (Henk) Van Ingen Schanau, Loes (Peter John Schouten) Stolker and Sander (Toos) Stolker. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Corry Vlaming and many nieces and nephews whom she loved and adored.
Teuny was preceded in death by three brothers, Henk, Simon and Gerrit Stolker; three sisters, Corry Feyer, Jannie Wind and Ridi Van Zandt and brothers-in-law, Ben Bangen, Gerrit Feyer and Ted Vlaming.
Due to current health restrictions a private family service will be held and a celebration of Teuny's life will be held and announced at a later date. During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining our "Hugs from Home" program where your message will be attached to a ribbon in our chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please visit www.reinboldfh.com. Kindly send all hugs by 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Memorials in Teuny's name may be directed to Sheboygan Senior Community.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Sheboygan Senior Community for the loving care that they gave to Teuny.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020