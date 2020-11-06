Theodore J. Muszynski
Sheboygan - Theodore Jerome Muszynski; "Ted", passed away after a long hard fought battle with cancers and heart disease on November 2, 2020, he was 77.
Theodore Muszynski was born on March 8, 1943 in Milwaukee, WI, to the late Theodore Krzyzanowski and Irene Muszynski.
He attended schools in the Milwaukee area and later obtained his GED from LTI. For many years he worked as a ride operator for the Tip Top Rides & Attractions followed by employment at Kohler Company in the engines dept. In his earlier years, he enjoyed hunting and woodworking. He valued time sitting around the table with family and friends playing Sheephead and Texas Hold Em'. He especially enjoyed fishing and taking family fishing trips to Winneconne. When there were summer festivals involving great foods and live music he would be there; Fish day, Polish Fest, Brat days and many others.
Theodore is survived by his children, May(Jose) Flores, Kim(Kevin) Dietz, Amanda Muszynski, Joseph(Beth Carney) Tauschek; grandchildren, Thomas(Jazmine Poeske) Roethel, Gwydian Garcia, Zandar Garcia; great grandsons Cosmo and Oberon Roethel. He is further survived by his brother David Klopotek and other friends and family.
Theodore is preceded in death by his parents and infant son George Lee.
A Memorial Service for Theodore will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11 AM at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N 8th Street in Sheboygan. Visitation will be from 10am until the time of the service.
The family would like to Thank Dr. Bettag and his amazing staff for their care and compassion.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.ballhornchapels.com