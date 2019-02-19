|
Theodore J. Nytes
Plymouth - Theodore J. "Ted" Nytes passed away at home in the presence of family on February 15, 2019. He was born August 16, 1935, the 9th child of Henry and Clara (Schmitt) Nytes.
He attended Waldo High School Class of 1953.
Ted served in the Army from 1958-1960. He trained at Fort Benning, GA, in Infantry Radio Maintenance. He spent a year near the DMZ in Korea in the 1st CAV Division.
He married Marilyn Tagel September 28, 1963. She preceded him in death in 1984.
Throughout the 60's he worked as a member of the Electrical Contractors Union IBEW. Building high-line steel towers and stringing wires across the midwest. He enjoyed working outside and the camaraderie of the crew. Ted was great to work with and always willing to help others.
Following his employment with the highline, he had part-time employment as a painter and maintenance man and often helped his friend Allen on the Hellmer farm.
Beginning in December 1983, he began working for the city of Plymouth in the Public Works Department. He retired in 1998.
In 1995 Ted married Sharon Boldt at SJB Catholic Church in Plymouth. They enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and spent 12 winters in Florida.
Ted had a passion for playing golf. He shared that passion with many friends and relatives on countless courses. He also loved bowling, participating in several leagues and was proud of his 700 series.
Ted was a die-hard Packer and Brewer fan and followed many Wisconsin sports.
He had a quick wit, loved a good joke and would say, "If you're not going to have fun, stay home." He had a particular interest in gadgets and could fix almost anything. Being a farmer at heart, he liked his John Deere and took pride in maintaining his yard and garden.
Ted was a long time member of St. John the Baptist in Plymouth where he served as an usher for over 30 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Plymouth Council 1789 and a volunteer at the St. Vincent DePaul store in Plymouth. During many race seasons, he grilled the brats and burgers at the SJB stand in the paddock at Road America.
Ted truly enjoyed life and valued his many friendships. His real treasures in life were his family. He is survived by wife Sharon, his daughter Kelly (David) Kastelic, and son Kevin (Kelli) of Aurora, CO. Further survived by step sons Rob (Chris) Boldt of Sheboygan and Jason Boldt of Sheboygan Falls. He was very proud to be "Grandpa" to Parker, Chloe, Izzy Kastelic, Benjamin and Halle Boldt, and Jordan Nytes. He is further survived by brother Charles (Kathy) Nytes, sisters Grace Gazetti, Jeanette Kapp, Gladys Gazetti, Barbara Kretschmann, Catherine Winterberg, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, son Todd, brothers Gilbert and Robert, sisters Ruth Kapellen, Rosemary Nytes and Theresa Tracy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday (Feb. 22) at 6:00 P.M. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. Father Philip Reifenberg, Pastor of the Church will officiate. Visitation will take place at CHURCH from 3:00 P.M. until the time of Mass.
The Plymouth VFW Post 5612 will conduct military rites following services at Church.
Interment will be in the St. John the Baptist Parish Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Ted's name to St. Nicholas Hospital Foundation or the Sheboygan County Cancer Fund.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family wishes to express gratitude from extraordinary care Ted received from Dr. S. Mark Bettag and his staff. They are also grateful for the care he received at Sunny Ridge Rehab, St. Nicholas Hospital, Home Health and Hospice - Bless you all!
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 19, 2019