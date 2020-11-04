Theodore James Leiterman (Ted)



Gold Canyon - Theodore James Leiterman (Ted) died in Gold Canyon, Arizona on October 26, 2020 at the age of 78. Ted is survived by his daughter, Gretchen Leiterman, of Louisville, KY and his son & daughter-in-law, Hans and Claire Leiterman of Chicago, IL. He is preceded in death by his wife, Judy Wochos Leiterman of Denmark, WI and wife, Carol Peltier of Sheboygan, Wisconsin.



Ted was born on February 5, 1942 in Sheboygan, WI to Clarence Leiterman and Helen Carlson. He graduated from St. Norberts College with an undergraduate degree in Biology and George Washington University with an MBA in Healthcare Administration. After moving to Chicago, he began working in health care and had a successful career as a hospital administrator at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, the University of Washington Medical Center, and Children's Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Ted was a born leader and had a lasting impact on his family and friends who will miss him dearly.



A memorial service will be scheduled this summer in Sheboygan, WI. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ted's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ted's honor to the Judith M Wochos Leiterman fund at the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College Foundation.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store