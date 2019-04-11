Theresa Daun



Sheboygan - Theresa Elizabeth Daun, age 91 originally from Sheboygan, WI passed away due to complications with dementia, on April 8, 2019 in Ripon, WI, where she had been staying since December of 2015.



Born October 9, 1927 in Belgium, WI to Louis and Mary Mayer. She was born with 15 brothers and sisters, two of them passed away as children.



Theresa was united in marriage to Leander Daun on September 1, 1945 at St. Wendel Catholic Church in Cleveland WI. Together they had three sons. Her boys were the love of her life. Later in life, she met Ray Klabechek and were good friends and travel partners for many years.



Theresa worked at H.C. Prange for 17 ½ years as a waitress in the Terrace Room. She also belonged to St. Anne's Society. She was a volunteer blood bank and a donor for the Red Cross for 15 years. Theresa also loved to volunteer at St. Nicholas Hospital in the admissions department.



Survivors include her three sons David (Doris) Daun of N. Fond du Lac, WI, Dan (Vicki) Daun of Lake Geneva, WI and Duane Daun of Sheboygan, WI, grandchildren Darin Daun of Howards Grove WI, Debra (Mark Weiske) of Ripon, WI, Eric (Amy) Daun of Sussex, WI, and Brandon Daun of Leadville, CO. She was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren to love and enjoy: Joey and Vinny Daun, Ella, Elizabeth and Benjamin Weiske and Annabelle, Harper and Pierce Daun She is further survived by her brother, Robert (Alice) Mayer of Sheboygan and sister-in-law, Evelyn Mayer of Howards Grove, WI and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Our family would like to thank Debbie Weiske and family for kindly taking Theresa into their home to love and care for her in her final years.



A funeral service will be held for Theresa on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan with Fr. Matthew J. Widder officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 1:30 p.m. Saturday until the time for service. A private family burial will follow the service at St. Wendel Cemetery in Cleveland.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Theresa's name for Holy Name Church.



"Tessie" was the "life of the party!" Her "sassy" sense of humor shined through until her final hours. We will always remember her for her fun loving spirit. Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary