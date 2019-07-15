Services
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home - Kiel
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
920-894-3348
Therese A. Gartmann


1959 - 2019
Therese A. Gartmann Obituary
Therese A. Gartmann

Kiel (Town of Schleswig) - Therese Gartmann, 60, passed away peacefully Friday, July 12, 2019 with her husband by her side at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.

She was born June 12,1959, daughter of Francis Koskovich and the late Ann (Wojcinski) Koskovich. Terri graduated with the Greendale High School class of 1977.

On October 15, 1983, she was united in marriage to Bruce Gartmann in Oak Creek. Terri loved staying at home and raising her son. She enjoyed fishing, Suduko, cross-stiching, fishing with family at the cabin, and spending time in the outdoors especially in her gardens.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce; her son: Ryan (Dawn) Gartmann, Fort Benning, GA; her grandchildren: Dakota Carrigan and Brianna Breymeier; her father, Francis, Menomonee Falls; her brothers: John (Debbie), Rick, Pete (Tamara), and James (Pam) Koskovich; and her canine companion, Mindy. She is further survived by many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Terri was preceded in death her mother, maternal and paternal grandparents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Lucille Gartmann.

Per Terri's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

The family would like to thank Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center 3rd floor ICU for the compassion and care shown to Terri and Bruce.

Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 15 to July 16, 2019
