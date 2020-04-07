|
Thomas A. Adamavich
Sheboygan - Thomas A. Adamavich, age 78, of Sheboygan, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Sunny Ridge Health Care and Rehabilitation Center due to complications from Covid-19. He was born in Sheboygan on November 10, 1941, the son of the late Clemons and Barbara (Jonelis) Adamavich.
Thomas attended local schools and graduated from the last class of Sheboygan Central High School in 1960. On May 1, 1965 he was united in marriage to Patricia Norris at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
He was a current member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church and the Sheboygan Moose Lodge. In his earlier years he was a milkman for Morning Glory Dairy in Sheboygan. Thomas then was employed as a truck driver at the Piggly Wiggly/Fresh Brands warehouse, retiring after 33 years. Thomas was very proud to be a member of the Teamsters.
In his retirement Thomas was a courtesy driver for the Kohler Company for 10 years. Watching his children and grandchildren participate in their activities is what he enjoyed the most. He also enjoyed the outdoors. He loved to go up north to fish, hunt, and talk around the campfire with his cousin Bob. Thomas and Patricia also liked to go antiquing. He was especially proud of his Lithuanian heritage. Thomas had a larger than life personality with a gift for telling stories and making people laugh.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; daughter, Vicki (Tom Binder); son, Steve (Amy); grandchildren, Claire and Elizabeth Binder, Emma and Anna Adamavich. He is further survived by brothers, David Admavich and Phillip Adamavich; sisters, Laurie (Henry) Franzen and Cathy (Carl) Mersberger; brothers and sisters in-law, Judy Zelle, Linda and Larry Burger; step-mother Marian Adamavich; and his aunt, Ruth Adamavich. He is further survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, his mother and father in-law, Ann and John Norris; his step father, Willard Clemens; sister in-laws Bonnie Adamavich, Alice Adamavich, and Mary Jane Norris; brother in-laws, Tom Zelle and John Norris; and niece, Lisa Marie Burger.
Due to the current public health concerns, a celebration of Thomas's life will be held at a later date.
A heartfelt thank you is extended to the entire staff at Sunny Ridge Health Care, especially Amie, Bobbi, Cassie, Jenna, and Ryan who went above and beyond in their care of Tom. We also thank the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the compassion and care that was given to him.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Thomas's name.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020