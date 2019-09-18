|
|
Thomas A. Nack Sr.
Port Isabel, TX - Thomas A. Nack Sr. passed away in his home on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 74 years old.
He was born on May 14, 1945 in Sheboygan, WI to the late Alvin and Anita Nack. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Donald Nack, Marjorie Busse, Richard Nack, Ardelle Nack, and his son Jonathan Nack from his former marriage with the late Linda (Wilcox) Nack. Tom is survived by his wife of 30 years Kathleen Nack, his son Thomas (Ethan) Nack Jr., his daughters Michelle (John) Seidlitz and Deanna Milbourn, his step son Eric Lemke, and four grandchildren.
Tom enjoyed his last years of retirement with his wife near the gulf coast where they visited many times over the years and now consider it home. Well known to many as a simple man, Tom is best remembered for his love of camping and being out in nature. Tom's ideal afternoon would be relaxing on his porch next to the canal with a cold beer in his hands listening to John Denver music or playing a game of Farkle or Scrabble with his best friend/wife, Kathy. He will be remembered by many for his comical puns or play on words. He will be missed by many.
May he now be at peace among the forests, the clouds, the ocean and the stars.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 18, 2019