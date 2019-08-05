|
|
Thomas C. Goetsch
Elkhart Lake - Thomas C. Goetsch, age 68, of Elkhart Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday (August 3, 2019) doing one of his passions, motorcycle riding.
He was born in Sheboygan on January 18, 1951, son of Marion (Zorn) and the late Martin Goetsch.
Tom attended Sherman Center Grade School and graduated from Random Lake High School in 1969.
He worked as a dairy farmer in Random Lake for most of his life, and in 1993 he began working for Adell Co-op until his retirement in 2016.
On August 18, 2001, he married Patricia "Patti" Rasmussen-Starich on the beach, overlooking Lake Michigan.
Tom enjoyed motorcycle riding, trap shooting, fishing, camping, ATVing, playing cards, telling jokes and enjoying life. He was a very loving husband and father.
Survivors include: Wife: Patti of Elkhart Lake; Three daughters: Lisa (Craig) Welch of Grand Prairie, TX; Kristin Eischen of Cedar Grove, and Aimee (Matthew) Jochmann of Sheboygan Falls; Three step-children: Christopher Starich of Pewaukee, James Starich of New Berlin, and Rebecca Starich (significant other: Isa'ac) of South Milwaukee; Six grandchildren: Alison (Josh) Derus, Julia (Sam) Lindsay, Jacob Eischen, Nicholas Starich, Alexa Starich, and Ryan Starich; Great-grandchild: Rose Lindsay; Mother: Marion Goetsch of Sheboygan; Two brothers: David (Sally) Goetsch of Eau Claire and Mark Goetsch (fiancée: Jenny) of Alaska; Brothers and Sisters-in-law: Ken (Mary) Rasmussen of California, Raymond (Chris) Rasmussen of England, Linda Espinosa of New Mexico, and William Rasmussen of New Mexico.
He was previously married to Elaine Frenz . He was also a proud uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his father and grandchildren: Emily and Alan Eischen.
A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held on Thursday evening (August 8, 2019) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 4:00-6:00 P.M. with a service and sharing of memories to follow at 6:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Tom's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019