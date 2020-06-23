Thomas C. Siech
Ballwin, MO - C. Siech 67 of Ballwin, MO passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday May 26, 2020 in his sleep, at his home,after feeling ill for a couple of days. Tom was born on February 11,1953, son of the of the late Adolph(Buddy}, and Agnes(Iwanicow) Siech. He grew up in Sheboygan Falls, WI attending their local schools. During his high school years, he played on the football and basketball teams. He graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1971. He then attended UW Madison. After graduation he continued his education at the University of Michigan Ann Arbor where he received his Masters Degree in Mathematics. Following graduation he moved to the St.Louis area taking a job with McDonnel Douglas. During his time there one of his projects was working on the Propulsion System of the space shuttle.He worked there for 11 years. Over the years he worked for several different companies as a Project Manager. His final employer was his dream retirement job with EPC disassembling electronics. On March 8, 1980 Tom married the love of his life JoAnn Kollbaum, and together they raised three boys. Tom was an incredible father and mentor to his three sons and took great pride in the men they have become. His sons have great memories of this inspiring father that constantly reminded them how there is always fun to be had, patience to be utilized, calmness to exude, and love to be given. Tom enjoyed bowling and golf especially with his boys. Being from Wisconsin he remained a Packers fan! To Tom there were two seasons, Packers season, and Packers off-season. Tom enjoyed doing Sudoku puzzles, playing cards with his beloved wife JoAnn while relaxing on their patio with a glass of wine. He also greatly enjoyed the weekend trips to wine country with his wife, family and friends. He was always the soft spoken, mild manned light of any gathering, and loved by everyone who knew him. He will be sorely missed by not only his family, but by the residents of the Ballwin community where he would routinely be seen running Monday thru Friday year round. Tom is survived by his wife of 40 years, JoAnn I. Siech (nee Kollbaum), sons, John T. (Kelly) Siech, James T. Siech, and Jacob T. (Katie) Siech. Grandchildren, Cade, Calleigh, Kyra, Avalyn, and Holden Siech. Brother, David (Bonnie) Siech, Brother-in-law Marc (Krista) Kollbaum, and nieces, nephews, cousins,and friends. Funeral services were held for Tom on Saturday June 6, 2020 at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations to K-9's for Warriors at https://www.k9sforwarriors.org/ . Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.