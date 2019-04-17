Thomas D. "Tom" Oostdyke



Sheboygan - Thomas Donald "Tom" Oostdyke, of Sheboygan, passed away at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice on April 14, 2019 at the age of 72. Tom was born to the late Donald and Betty (Toennies) Oostdyke on April 30, 1946 in Sheboygan. He graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1964. He was an over the road truck driver for many years retiring from Sargento in 2009. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, cooking, riding his Harley and enjoyed his part-time job working for Dumper Dan's fishing charters. He was called "The Bilge Dude." He was also an avid Packers fan.



Tom is survived by his daughters, Patricia (Tim) Weimann and Jennifer (Brian) Bauer; grandchildren, Taylor (Jared) Roe and Jacob Bauer; great-grandchildren Lyric, Odin and West; brother, Mark (Sue) Oostdyke and niece and nephews Lisa, Jason and Jeremy.



He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Martin and Abby Oostdyke and Carl and Alice Toennies.



A visitation for Tom will be held at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019.



In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Tom's name. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.



Tom's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their care and compassion. A special thank you to the staff at Memorial Hospital as well. Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 17, 2019