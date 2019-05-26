Thomas Edward Schmidt



Sheboygan - Thomas Edward Schmidt passed away at home on May 14th at the age of 90. He was surrounded by family as he was united with the love of his life Shirlee. He was a hard-working devoted husband to Shirlee and father to Kathryn Sue Schmidt and Thomas E. Schmidt II.



Tom was born March 18, 1929 in Wauwatosa, WI, where he resided through his school years and attended Wauwatosa East High School, graduating with the class of 1948. During his senior year he joined the United States Army where he served in Korea. When Tom returned, he went to work at the family business; William H. Schmidt and Sons in Wauwatosa, WI. On January 28, 1950 he was united in marriage with Shirlee Christine Rasmussen. Tom was a member of the American Legion and the Home Builders Association of Milwaukee, where he received many accolades during his tenure. Torn resided with his wife Shirlee in Wisconsin (Wauwatosa, Brookfield, Waukesha, Sheboygan, & Long Lake in the Town of Belle Plaine), Minnesota (Plymouth), Florida (Deland), and Arizona (Phoenix).



Tom worked through thick and thin to give his family a great life. He was an old school gentleman who lived his life with a sense of humor that was enjoyed by all who met him. His strong values and loving personality shaped what his family is today. Tom enjoyed playing golf, traveling and spending time with friends. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren grow in life. He was very proud of each child and all the accomplishments they achieved big or small.



Tom is survived by his children, Kathryn Sue Schmidt of Sheboygan and Thomas E. (Cathy) Schmidt II of Corcoran, MN; grandchildren, Nicole (Alan) Kleinke, Markus (Tania) McDonell, Christine (Bradley) Schober, Sarah (Jared) Olson and Matthew Schmidt; special family, Jennifer (Derek) Schober and Matthew Daniels, 13 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirlee; parents, Erwin and Edna and siblings, Ruth Marie (Marvin) Lange and Erwin Albert Schmidt Jr.



Tom's family wishes to extend special thanks to all the angels of Compassus who provided home hospice care for Tom & support for his caregiver and daughter, Kathy.



Visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Tom's nephew, Pastor Peter Wood will officiate at the service.



In lieu of flowers please donate in honor of Tom to Hospice Angels Foundation. https://hospiceangels.org



