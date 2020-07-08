Thomas J. Hardy
town of Meeme - Thomas J. Hardy, of the town of Meeme, passed away Monday morning, July 6, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was 79 years old.
Thomas born January 2, 1941 in Sheboygan Falls, the son of Jerome Hardy and Lorraine Nacker. He graduated from Central High School in 1960, where he played football. He went on to study at UW - LaCrosse where he also played football for 2 years, and graduated from MIT in Milwaukee with a degree in General Mechanics and Autobody Work. He proudly served his country in the US Army Reserves. On November 20, 1965, he was united in marriage with Betty Jane Stroshane at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Sheboygan.
For 24 years, Tom worked as a mechanic at Kohler Company, retiring in 2003. Prior, he had worked at Schleinz Standard Station in Sheboygan as a mechanic for over 20 years. In his spare time, he was an avid woodworker, an Intarsia expert and created countless pieces that will be treasured by his family. A versatile handyman, he was a "Mr. Fix It" for his friends and family. In his spare time, he loved to golf, especially with his longtime friends, the "Swell Guys".
Tom is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years Betty Jane and their children: Steven (Nicole) Hardy of Omaha, NE, Rick (Tina) Hardy of LaSalle, IL and MarySue (Mike) Zimmermann of Overland Park, KS. He is further survived by his grandchildren: Aaron, Megan, Peyton, Jace, Evan, Lucas, Markus, Matthew and Madison; brother Richard (Terri) Hardy; sisters Joann (August) Schmidt and Mary (Robert) Conto; step-siblings: Iris (the late Tom) Wagner, Randall (Carol Ann) Fale, Richard Fale, Mary Jane Fale, Roseann (Donald) DeRuyter, Therese (Edward) Moore, Margaret (Roger) Shoemaker, Rev. John (Marcia) Fale, Eugene (Debbie) Fale and Christine (Grant) Brooks; sisters-in-law Susan (Duwayne) Lau, Joan (Ron) Awe and Ann (Robert) Fale; brother-in-law Eugene (Elaine) Stroshane; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Jerome Hardy and Lorraine (Adolph) Fale, sister Donna Molitor, step-sisters Karen O'Malley and Janyce Kerkhoff and sister-in-law Carol Peltier.
A Private Memorial Mass will be held at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Sheboygan. He will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Tom's name.
His legacy of love lives on in the hearts and voices of those who called him Dad and Grandpa.