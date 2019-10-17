Services
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home - Kiel
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
920-894-3348
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:45 PM
SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church,
413 Fremont St
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
413 Fremont St
Thomas L. DeTroye


1944 - 2019
Thomas L. DeTroye Obituary
Thomas L. DeTroye

Plymouth, formerly of Kiel - Thomas L. DeTroye, 75, passed away Wednesday morning, October 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center.

Tom was born on February 16, 1944 in Sheboygan, son of the late Harley and Hilda (Goebel) DeTroye. He attended Kiel High School and graduated with the class of 1962. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served from September 18,1962 until February 1, 1966 in Glasgow AFB, Montana. On February 7, 1970 he married Arlene Vogel at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Kiel. Together, they shared almost 50 years of marriage. Tom became a Journeyman Plumber which led him to 24 years of employment with the City of Kiel Wastewater treatment plant, from which he retired. He was involved with the Kiel Fire Department for 8 years. Tom was a very active member of the American Legion Post #124, New Holstein, serving many leadership roles such as chaplain and treasurer. Tom served as Commander in 2014, 2015, 2016, & 2018. He was also Past Commander of Calumet County American Legion. In addition, Tom served as Vice Commander of the 6th District American Legion. Tom always enjoyed fishing and hunting, and he always looked forward to time spent with his family.

Tom is survived by his wife, Arlene, two children: Paula (Dennis) Griepentrog, DePere and Laura (Randy) Meyer, Plymouth; five grandchildren: Nathan Mueller (Rebekah Schalk, fiancé), Elkhart Lake, Nicholas Griepentrog, Milwaukee, Collin Mueller, Plymouth, Lauren Griepentrog, DePere, and Kaitlyn Meyer, Plymouth; two great-grandchildren: Cassandra Mueller & Nevaeh Carroll-Griepentrog, and another great-grandchild on the way. He is further survived by his brothers, Peter (Jean) DeTroye, Kiel, Daniel (Linda) DeTroye, Chilton, brother-in-law, Ken Nett, Kiel, sisters-in-law, Margaret (Paul) Roehrig, New Holstein, Sue (Paul) Casper, Kiel, cousins, nieces, nephews, God-children, Chad DeTroye, Michael DeTroye, & Stephanie Jeanty; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Hilda DeTroye; in-laws, Arlen and Betty Vogel; sister, Nancy Nett; nephew, Eric DeTroye; grandson, Eli G. Meyer; and great-grandson, Baby Mueller.

The family will greet relatives and friends from 1:00PM until 3:45PM with Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 4:00PM on Monday, October 21, 2019 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, (413 Fremont St) Kiel. Military Honors will be accorded by American Legion Post #124 following the service. Patriot Guard will serve as honor guard. Private interment will take place at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Kumar, Deb Grey, the nurses and staff at Vince Lombardi Cancer Center. They would also like to thank Sharon S. Richardson Hospice and Rocky Knoll Health Care Center for the wonderful care given to Tom over the past week.

Online Condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
