Thomas L. Van Hammond



Belton - Tom was born on February 22, 1951, in Appleton, WI to Joseph and Gladys Van Hammond. He graduated from St. John's High School in Little Chute, WI in 1969. Tom served in the United States Army, as a supply clerk, stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. On January 8, 1971, Thomas and Constance MiHm were united in marriage. This January would have been their 50th wedding anniversary. Following his service, they settled in Sheboygan, WI, where they raised their three sons. They retired to Texas in January 2019 to spend more time with the youngest grandchildren. Tom enjoyed camping, fishing, spending time outdoors, and watching Packer games. He loved motorcycle rides, sneaking candy and desserts, and could always be found having a good nap on a Sunday. Spending time with his grandchildren brought him great joy. His dogs Alex, Nook and Frankie held a special place in his heart. Tom enjoyed special time with his sister, Janice, on FaceTime.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Charlene; brother, Clifford; and sister-in-law, Kathie.



Tom is survived by his wife, Connie; his sons, John (Wendy) Van Hammond of Sheboygan, WI; James (Bryn) Van Hammond of Sheboygan, WI; and Nicholas (Jenna) Van Hammond of Belton, TX; his granddaughter, Jenna (Nick) Van Hammond of Sheboygan, WI; his grandsons, Cash and Hoxton of Belton, Texas; his sister, Janice (Chester) Guyette; sister, Karen (Dennis) Kronser; and his sister, Cheryl (Mike) Scanlon.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tom and Ann Staggs of our community in Texas, as well as Tom's doctors and nurses, especially Dr. Vaught and Nurse Trudy, who went above and beyond with care for Tom at Seton Hospital in Harker Heights, TX.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



Arrangements are being handled by Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton, TX.









