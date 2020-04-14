|
|
Thomas Lester Horn
Oostburg - On Saturday April 11, 2020 Thomas Lester Horn, age 75, of Oostburg, entered eternal life. He was born on January 29, 1945; the son of Lester and Helen (Berg, Johnson) Horn. Tom was united in marriage to Susan Westerbeke on August 19, 1967 at First Reformed Church of Oostburg.
Tom graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1963. He worked for Kohler Co. for 34 years, retiring at age 55. He then drove bus for the City of Sheboygan for 11 years.
Tom loved cars, taking rides, playing sheepshead and cribbage, and making people laugh.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Susie; his three sons, David, Matthew (Kathleen), and Andrew; seven grandchildren, Mariah (Travis), Jacob, Elijah, Josiah, Annaliese, Cecilia, and Lucas; one great-granddaughter, Ava Marie; one great-grandson due in May; sister Marie Uttech; sister-in-law, Janet Johnson; two brothers-in-law, Bob and Bill (Vicki) Westerbeke; and mother-in-law, Nelda Westerbeke.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Helen; father-in-law, Allen Westerbeke; three brothers, Stuart (Delores) Johnson, James (Sandra) Johnson, and Theodore Johnson.
Thanks to all who prayed faithfully for him the past six years; also, to Dr. Coulis, Dr. Brooks, and all those who cared for him at DaVita.
Funeral Services are being held privately for family.
