Thomas M. Nisporic
Sheboygan - Thomas M. Nisporic, age 72, died peacefully at his home on December 23, 2019, after a long struggle with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and diabetes attributed to his exposure to Agent Orange during his military service in the Vietnam War.
Tom was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on November 24, 1947 to John James and Arlie Mary May (Eisold) Nisporic. He attended Sheboygan's Washington Elementary School, Urban Junior High School, and North High School, graduating in 1966. Tom was an Episcopalian and was a former acolyte at Grace Episcopal Church, Sheboygan.
He served in the United States Air Force from 1967-71, and during part of his service was stationed at the Phu Cat Air Force Base in northern South Vietnam. After he was discharged, Tom was trained as an electrician at Lakeshore Technical Institute. Following a few years of employment with a local TV and radio repair shop, he began his 42 year career as an electrician at the Kohler Company, retiring in 2016.
Tom was formerly married to Barbara Harding of San Bernardino, CA.
Over the years, Tom owned several rental properties as well as the Caribbean Heat Tanning Salon in downtown Sheboygan. He enjoyed watching and attending sporting events, especially the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers, and Green Bay Packers. He also played a number of sports in his younger years. He was an avid newspaper reader and religiously did the daily crossword puzzles. Tom was also a staunch supporter of the Democratic Party and labor unions, and took pride in being a member of Kohler UAW Local 833.
Tom had a soft spot in his heart for those who were down on their luck or had special needs, helping them when he could. He never put on any pretenses, being down to earth in his approach to life.
Tom is survived by his one sister, Elizabeth A. (Calvin) Potter of Sheboygan Falls, one brother John P. (Peggy) Nisporic of Sheboygan, nephew Adam J. Nisporic of Cottage Grove, WI, niece Laura E. Nisporic of Sheboygan Falls, special friends Denise Jumes of Sheboygan and Max Van Haveren of Green Bay, and numerous cousins. Preceding him in death were his parents, longtime friend, Jean Van Haveren, and many aunts and uncles.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Grace Episcopal Church, 1011 N. 7th Street, Sheboygan. The visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the church service which will be officiated by the Venerable Michele E. Whitford, Priest Associate. Interment will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, Tom would have appreciated contributions to a memorial fund in his name for Grace Episcopal Church.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Thomas' arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019