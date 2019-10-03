|
Thomas N. Depies
Random Lake - Tom Depies of Sherman Center passed away on September 28, 2019. His life will live on through the many people who will benefit from his participation in the UW Organ and Tissue Donation program.
Tom was born on July 25, 1952 the son of Richard and Ethel Ann Depies. He was a proud graduate of St. Nicholas Grade School in Dacada and Random Lake High School with the class of 1970. He grew up working on the family farm and made it his full-time career by entering into a partnership with his parents. He married Mary Schwab in 1972 and they had three beautiful children who worked side by side with him and their grandparents on the family farm.
Tom was always the mechanic and fix-it-man on the farm, and he used those hands-on skills throughout his life to fix anything for family and friends. His home shop in Sherman Center is a testament to the many projects he had going and his various talents. His interest in farming continued after the partnership as he worked at farm-related businesses: Adell Whey and Cedar Valley Cheese factory. Tom could be counted on to supply cheese for all gatherings.
Motorcycles were in Tom's blood long before he could legally drive. He was his happiest when riding his Harley on a winding road and enjoyed seeing America from the seat of his bike. Many around Random Lake would refer to him as "Freddy's Dad" and experienced his quick wit and humor.
Tom is survived by his daughter Stacy (Steve) Celichowski of Germantown, and two sons; Craig (Rebecca) of Chicago, IL and Christopher "Freddy" (Nicole) of Cedar Grove. Tom is further survived by his father Richard E. Depies of Random Lake, and brothers and sisters Terry (Linda) of Antigo, Rick of Dacada, Sherri (Mark) Orth of Oconto, Cindy (Keith) Streitenberger of Merton, Jeff (Theresa) of Spring Brook, Pat (Misti) of Dacada. Tom really enjoyed spending time with his four terrific grandchildren; Camden and Chase Celichowski, and Cameron and Dallas Depies. He is proceeded in death by his mother Ethel Ann Depies.
The family will receive visitors at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 171 N. Royal Ave. in Belgium, on Friday, October 4th from 3PM until 7PM. There will be a brief prayer service at 7PM. Tom will be laid to rest the following day beside his mother in St. Nicholas Cemetery in a private ceremony. The party that Tom long spoke about will take place Saturday afternoon, October 5th, at Booz'n (124 Carroll Street) in Random Lake, starting at 3PM. All are invited to join the family.
Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to the St. Vincent Critical Care Unit in Green Bay for all of their help, care and kindness.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 3, 2019