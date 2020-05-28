|
|
Thomas R. Winkel
St. Anna - Thomas R. Winkel, age 64, died unexpectedly on Tuesday May, 26, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center, Grafton.
Tom was born on August 6, 1955 in Plymouth, son of the late Robert H. "Bert" and Kathleen (McEnroe) Winkel. He attended Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah High School and graduated with the class of of 1974. Tom continued his education at Moraine Park Technical College graduating in 1978.
He married the love of his life, Gina Elefante, on January 6, 2012 in Sheboygan. They have a beautiful daughter, Kathleen, who they named after Tom's mother. Tom would say that raising his daughter the past five years was the highlight of his life. Family was extremely important to Tom. He was always there when one of his siblings needed him.
Tom was brought up in the family business of mink farming. He was outgoing and had a great sense of humor. Tom had a knack for sales because of this, he had a successful fur brokerage business, which later in life lead him to start T&T Mink & Fur with is beloved brother Tim. They enjoyed a sucessful business until recently.
He was a member of the Kettle Moraine Mink Organization and also a lifetime member of St. Ann Parish. Tom adored his Harley and enjoyed driving all of the state with Gina and even drove to Sturgis on several occasions. He loved to spend time at the family's Lake House up north with all of his siblings and vacationing in Florida with his family. He looked forward to traveling with his wife and daughter.
Survivors include is wife Gina, his daughter: Kathleen, and stephchildredn: King, Kate and Kim. He is brothers and sisters: Timothy (Brigitte) Winkel, Terrance (June) Winkel, Patti Christel (Jorge) Carol Jean (Gene) Fhlug, Ted (Marna) Winkel, Todd Winkel and Michael Winkel; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law: Ruel (Tina) Elefante, Jove Elefante, Neth (Jun) Buenavisda, Roselyn (Renz) Abella, Adrian Elefante and Angeline Elefante. Tom is further survived by his special friend Bob (Juana) Surita, many nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Sam and Norma Elefante.
Private Family Mass of Christian Burial for Tom and burial will take place at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery at a later time.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church (N188 School St. New Holstein) from 12:300PM until 2:30PM. We ask that visitors continue to follow the rules of social distancing during the visitation.
The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Brooks and his staff, Davita Center in Sheboygan, especially Jenny for the care and compassion shown to Tom over the years.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 28 to May 29, 2020