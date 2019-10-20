|
Thomas Roland Schmidt
- - Tom was the son of Roland B Schmidt and Wilma (Luedke) Schmidt born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He earned a B.S. in Food Science from South Dakota State University, and was commissioned a lieutenant in the US Army in 1960. He was assigned to the Quartermaster Corps in Chicago, finishing his tour as a captain. Following his military service, he worked for the USDA as a food inspector. In 1964 he transitioned to the US Army Natick Labs in Natick, Massachusetts, where his group developed freeze-dried foods for the astronauts of the Gemini Space Program. In 1967, Tom joined Arthur D. Little, Inc. in Cambridge, MA as a consultant in the Food and Flavor Division. There he tasted and tested a variety of products, which included a quality assurance program for Anheuser Busch, Inc. In 1985 he joined Anheuser Busch, Inc. in St. Louis, MO as a Brewmaster and Director of Brewing Education. He was instrumental in developing the Budweiser Mobile Schools, as well as overseeing corporate technical training programs for the company. Tom was also a judge at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver for several years.
A man of many interests, Tom enjoyed tennis and golf, and continued to hone his skills as a master woodworker. Sailing, waterskiing, boating with friends were special pleasures at the cottage on Lake Champlain where family gathered.
Tom served as president of the Master Brewers Assoc. St. Louis District, Board of Director of The Oaks Club as well as president of the Siesta Royale Apartments BOD. He supported Big Brothers Big Sisters and was a mentor to a boy through his adolescence.
Tom is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jacquelyn Duffany Schmidt, whom he married on November 25th, 1961. He left behind two daughters, Gretchen Schmidt Conkey and her husband Douglas Conkey of Orange Park, Florida and Heidi Schmidt McKenna and her husband Byrne McKenna of Evergreen, Colorado. He also is survived by three sisters, Mary Schmidt Torke, Judy Schmidt Blazej and Joan Schmidt Hartmann. Tom had three granddaughters, Megan Conkey, Elizabeth Conkey and Rachel McKenna.
Tom and Jackie retired to The Oaks Club in Osprey Florida in 1998 before moving to The Glenridge in Sarasota in 2017 where Tom received wonderful care in the Carroll Center at The Glenridge the last few months of his life.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held in Vermont in late August. Donations may be sent to Big/Brothers/Big Sisters, his favorite charity.
