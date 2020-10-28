Thomas Ross Jr.
Sheboygan - Thomas Ross Jr., age 76, of Sheboygan, passed away from complications with COVID-19 on Monday (October 26, 2020) at Sunny Ridge Nursing Home.
He was born on April 12, 1944 in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of the late Thomas Sr. and Mary (Blanford) Ross. Tom attended schools in St. Louis and graduated from Hazelwood High School.
He worked for several companies in the printing industry in both Missouri and California. Later in his working career, he was a blackjack dealer on a riverboat casino in St. Louis.
Tom enjoyed watching baseball and old movies, coaching little league and softball, singing, karaoke, and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include: Son: Rev. Christopher Ross (Rev. Laura Yurs) of rural Plymouth; Daughter: Jennifer Laspe of St. Louis; Grandchildren: Autumn, Andrew (fiancée: Ericka), Amanda (Hamza), Alexander, Christian, Barrett, and Peyton; Great-grandchild: Jerry; Brother: Terry (Sandra) Ross of St. Louis; Sisters: Melody (Mark) Shaw of St. Louis and Sally Kallash of St. Peters, MO; and Sister-in-law: Pamela Ross of St. Louis.
He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by: His parents; Daughter: Noelle Kennedy; Sister: Patricia Hammond; and Brother: Daniel Ross.
Cremation has taken place and a drive-thru visitation will be held on Friday (October 30, 2020) from 12:00 noon - 12:30PM at the Immanuel U.C.C. parking lot, W3694 Co Rd FF, Plymouth, WI 53073. This will be followed by a virtual memorial service at 1PM with UCC Wisconsin Conference Minister, the Rev. Franz Rigert, presiding.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Tom's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
.