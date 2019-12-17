|
Thomas Roy Weber
Delafield - Thomas Roy Weber of Delafield, age 73, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 with family by his side. He was born on March 21, 1946 in Sheboygan to Wilford and Phyllis Weber.
He was an elementary school teacher in Brookfield for 32 years. His second career was as a parent educator for The Parenting Network in Milwaukee. for more than a decade. Tom had a positive impact on everyone he knew and worked with.
Tom was a private pilot, who loved the beauty and freedom of flight, and enjoyed spending time with and especially traveling with his family.
Tom is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughters, Gretchen and Karla; granddaughters, Leah and Scarlett; brother, Michael (Linda); nephew, Rich (Carol) and Tim (Christen); and niece, Jessica (Nate). He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Phil; and sister-in-law, Joan.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Dousman, with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial at St. John Chrysostom Cemetery in Delafield, following a luncheon.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Milwaukee Public Museum Docent Program, 800 W. Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233, to honor Tom's time there as a Docent in the European Village.
The family would like to thank Dr. Laura Raftery and the team at Oconomowoc Cancer Center.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 E. Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI
262-567-4457
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019