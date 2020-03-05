|
|
Thomas Schnell
Kiel - Thomas W. Schnell, 64, of rural Kiel died Wednesday morning March 4, 2020 at Aurora Baycare Hospital, Green Bay. He was born on November 11, 1955 in Sheboygan, son of the late Lester & Anita (Buchholz) Schnell.
Tom graduated from Kiel High School with the Class of 1974. For most of his life he worked on the Schnell family farm. After the farm, he went on to work at Sargento Foods in Kiel until his retirement. He was a member of Bethlehem UCC. Tom loved traveling to many states and taking trips to the casinos. He also like to go deer and turkey hunting. Family and friends were a big part of his life, he enjoyed dinners out and any time he could spend seeing his extended family.
Tom is survived by his brothers and sisters; Robert Schnell, Randall (Lorraine) Schnell, Sandra (Terry) Dammen, Gerald Schnell, Darla (Edward) Ardell, Don Lee Schnell, Dorene (Jack) Hanke and Lori (Dan) Salm. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Roger & Dennis Schnell and a sister; Sue Ellen Schnell.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held for Thomas at 6:00 PM on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St. Kiel) with Rev. Rebecca Johnston officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Monday from 3:00 PM until the time of service at 6:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his name.
The family would like to thank Kiel Ambulance and Rescue Service for their help and the doctors and nurses at Aurora Baycare Medical Center in Green Bay for the care and compassion shown to Tom and his family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020