|
|
Thomas "Reilly" Skelton
Town of Mitchell - Thomas "Reilly" Skelton, age 79, of the Town of Mitchell, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday (August 21, 2019) at his home.
Reilly was born in the Town of Mitchell on September 18, 1939 to the late Thomas and Rosella (O'Reilly) Skelton.
On May 9, 1959 he married Nancy Warner at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cascade. Nancy preceded him in death on September 1, 2012 after 53 years of marriage.
He served as a member of the Wisconsin National Guard for six years.
Reilly dairy farmed in the Town of Mitchell his entire life.
He spent his time racing, building and maintaining his own race cars all his adult life. He also built engines for numerous drivers and achieved many championships with his son KJ and Woody Klug.
Reilly enjoyed his collection of classic cars and "Burning Rubber" whenever possible.
He is survived by five children: Robin Skelton, Stacy (Mike) Rentmeester, Jodi (Loren) Lubach, KJ (Nicki) Skelton and Bridget (Tim) McKeown; Nine granddaughters; Three Grandsons; Two step-granddaughters; Two great grandsons and three great granddaughters. Survivors also include: One brother-in-law: Elwood Binder and one sister-in-law: Janice Bant and numerous nieces, nephews and a very special friend and companion: Sallie Jensen.
Reilly was preceded in death by his wife; Parents; One brother: Johnny; His mother and father-in-law: Otis and Marcia Warner; Three sisters-in-law: Pat Kramer Krupp, Mae Binder and Sallie Nelson; and Three brothers-in-law: Eddie Kramer, Glen Nelson and John Krupp.
Following Reilly's wishes, cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held on Monday Evening (August 26, 2019) at 6:30 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Rev. Rae Ann Beebe, Pastor of Saron United Church of Christ, will officiate.
Visitation will be at the Suchon Funeral Home on Monday (Aug. 26) from 3:30 P.M. until the time of services.
Inurnment will be in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Parnell.
The Plymouth VFW World Cheese Center Post # 5612 will conduct military rites at the Funeral Home following the services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Reilly's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 24, 2019