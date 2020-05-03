|
|
Thomas W. Flinn, Sr.
Sheboygan - Thomas W. Flinn, Sr., 90, of Sheboygan, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Tom was born January 14, 1930, in Chicago, to the late Arthur and Mary (Mulvihill) Flinn. He attended Immaculate Conception grade school and then went to St. Mel's Military School. He went on to attend night classes and met the love of his life, Ruth. The couple was married on February 2, 1952, in Chicago. She preceded him in death on February 16, 1995. Tom proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in Camp Haven Wisconsin. Tom started a dump truck business before becoming an electrician. He was the owner and operator of Flinn Electric, working as a master electrician. Tom also was a compassionate rental property owner, serving the community. He gave so much to so many. He was a wonderful father, brother and son and sole provider to his family of eight. He was faithful Catholic and member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Parish. Tom was also member of NECA.
Survivors include his four children, Diane, Doris "Dot" and Thomas II Flinn and Nancy (Bruce) Nelson; his grandson, Benjamin Nelson and one sister, Mary (Frank) Patrys.
In addition to his parents and wife, Ruth, he was preceded in death by three sons, Dennis, Daniel and Donald Flinn and one sister, Pat Halavity.
Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held but drive by condolences are welcome at Calvary Cemetery, near the North Ave. entrance, at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and especially to Thomas II, who cared for Tom for many years.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 3 to May 5, 2020