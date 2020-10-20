Thomas W. Koenig



School Hill - In the arms of his Savior, our father, grandpa and great-papa passed away peacefully on the morning of October 19, 2020.



He was born Thomas William on April 9, 1942 at the family homestead. He was the 13th and youngest child born to John and Angeline (Binversie) Koenig. He was baptized into the light of Christ at St. Fidelis Catholic Church with his godparents Bill & Loretta Schuler. He was a gentle man, quiet by nature - good and kind.



Growing up on the farm, with four older brothers, he learned many life lessons - the labor of hard work, strong discipline, the love of the land, and a job well done. His eight sisters taught him the softer side of life - dancing, laughter, cooking, celebrating life and love. He was always surrounded by family and his nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. To dad, they were more like his brothers and sisters.



He attended school at St. Fidelis and Kiel High School.



He worked as an electrician for R.P. Jost, then for the Kohler Company for 40 years, and his joy of farming for his brothers as well as brothers-in-law. Though he could be found helping anyone.



On a night out with friends at the Patio in Sheboygan, he met a woman who would be his dance partner for life, Marie. They loved to dance and were a joy to watch. On September 7, 1963, they were married and began their faith-filled journey in School Hill where they resided for 56 years. Together they raised a beautiful family.



Tom was very proud to have built their home from the ground up. It was a home of love and joy and many family celebrations throughout the years. He could be found taking care of his immaculate yard and gardening to provide food for his family. Teaching his girls to polka dance on Sunday mornings, after church. He had the best sense of humor - there were many times we were crying because we laughed so hard.



His love of playing sheepshead counted to thousands of hands dealt throughout the years. Every family gathering had a table or two of cards being played - we can still hear the cracking of the knuckles on the table. It was always a lively game with his brothers and brothers-in-law.



He bowled in the Friday Night Men's League at Starlight Lanes in Howards Grove - many good times with his team - Jim Schmitt, Joe Koenig, Jim Koenig, Stan Scharenbroch, Cletus Wagner and Dan Deehr.



He and Marie loved to go for long drives - especially up north with his sisters and brothers-in-law. They spent many good times, filled with singing and much laughter. On one of those long drives, up north, they came upon a small cottage for sale - which they purchased. Tom could be found in his chair with cold beer in his hand and a joke to make us all laugh. The family enjoyed many years loving the north woods and water. He always liked having us all together.



Surviving Tom are his four loving daughters: Lynne (Brad) Becker and their daughters Kimberly (Kory) Feldmann, Samantha (Joshua) Berens and Maxine Becker; Christine (Al) Arnoldussen and daughters Emily (special friend Carson), Chasidy (Tom) Vosters, Christy (Eric) Weiss and Alysa Chandler; Patricia Brunmeier; Katherine (Kevin) Voland and their daughters Hannah (Jade) and Andrea (Andrea). Seven great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Mason, Brooklynn, Austin, Jonathan, Evelynn, Blair and Anthony. He is further survived by his sisters Margie (Donald) Bonde, Betty Bonde and LaVerne (Roman) Karls. His brothers and sister-in-law, Judy Schmitz, Harold (Rose) Whipple and Richard (Vicki) Whipple and many numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie (June 2020), his parents, son-in-law Michael Brunmeier, brothers and sisters Victor (Margaret) Koenig, Roman (Theresa) Koenig, Sylvester (Alice) Koenig, Robert (Evelyn) Koenig, Ruth (Francis) Scharenbroch, Laura (Ashley) Wagner, Virginia (Jerome) Neumeyer, Anna Mae (Donald) Stoelb, Roman Bonde, Arlene (Alfred) Schad, mother and father-in-law James and Marcella Whipple, brothers-in-law Ralph and Roger, as well as nieces and nephews.



Dad, we thank you for teaching us to have a strong faith, how to cook, and the love of family and laughter. We love you and will miss you dearly. We hope you are dancing a jitterbug with Mom.



A celebration of life will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (School Hill). Visitation will take place from 12:00 (noon) - 2:00 with a service to follow.



The family would like to thank the Dr. Liang, the staffs at Homestead Care Center and Sheboygan Memorial Hospital, and the compassionate doctors and nurses for their care during his time there and gave such tender, loving care.



In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in his name.









