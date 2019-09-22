|
|
Thomas W. Leverenz
Loretto, MN - Thomas William Leverenz "Satch", age 71, currently of Loretto, MN died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 15, 2019 after a short illness. He was born February 10, 1948 to Robert and Margaret (nee Laing) Leverenz. He was raised in Sheboygan, graduated from North High School, class of 1966, and earned his B.A. degree from Hamline University in St. Paul, MN. He married Marilyn Stodghill on June 17, 1972 in Minneapolis, MN.
Tom began his entrepreneurial career in real estate in 1972. The properties ranged from humble abodes in sketchy neighborhoods to luxury condominiums in downtown Minneapolis. He loved his family, friends old and new, his departed dog Midnight, gaming of all kinds, golf, and billiards, not necessarily in that order.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn and their three children: daughters Lisa (Rob) Paul of Minnetrista, MN, Nicole (Andrew) Villas of Castle Rock, CO, and son Andrew (Rachel) Leverenz of Buffalo, MN. He is also survived by his five grandchildren whom he adored: Owen, Alec and Aiden Villas, and Charlie and Savannah Paul. He is further survived by his sister, Ann (Jon) Keckonen of Sheboygan, his sister-in-law, Kay Leverenz, of Crossville, TN, brother-in-law, Larry (Linda) Stodghill of St. Louis Park, MN, and 5 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Margaret Leverenz, and his brother, Robert Leverenz, Jr.
The family will host friends and relatives at an open house to celebrate Tom's life at Pig on the Porch Restaurant, 130 Railway St. W., Loretto, MN, on Monday, September 23 from 4 to 6 pm.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 22, 2019