Thomas W. Manier
Sheboygan - Thomas Wayne Manier, 61, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.
Thomas was born on April 6, 1959, in Waterloo, IA to Glenn and Mary (nee Lund) Manier. He graduated from Stanley Boyd High School in 1978.
On May 27, 1994 Thomas married Linda Sohr in Sheboygan.
Thomas was employed at Feldman Manufacturing in Sheboygan Falls, and later retired from Manning Lighting as a machinist in 2004.
He was a member of the St. Dominic Catholic Church, and a former Boy Scout Leader. He enjoyed comic books, watching movies, listening to rock and heavy metal music and reading. Above all, he was a devote Christian who loved his faith and his family.
Thomas is survived by his wife Linda; their children: Dakota Manier and Erica (significant other Tyler Wilson) Manier, both of Sheboygan, and his first grandchild on the way, Mabel Quinn Wilson. He is further survived by his mother Mary Ann (Joseph ) Liecht of Kiel; siblings: Pam Manier of Medford, Shelly (Mike) Rudie of Cascade, Donald (Kim) Manier of Kiel, Brian Manier of Sheboygan Falls and Bill (Lorraine) Manier of Battle Creek, MI; mother-in-law Beverly Sohr of Sheboygan Falls; brother-in-law Tom (Roxann) Sohr, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Thomas was preceded in death by his father-in-law Wayne Sohr.
A private family service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Kohler.
A memorial fund is being established in his name.
.
ENDURING LOVE
Even though I go before you do,
You must know I love all of you.
I just wanted you to know,
I did my best.
Before I leave
For that long rest.
Please God,
Let your light ever shine,
On that wonderful family of mine.