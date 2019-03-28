|
Timothy A. Brown
Sheboygan - Timothy A. Brown, 61, of Sheboygan, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospital.
Tim was born September 26, 1957 in Sheboygan to Clyde and Marion (Eggebeen) Brown. He graduated from James Madison School in Sheboygan.
Tim worked at RCS and Applebee's. He was an avid bowler, spending many hours at Maple Lanes. He loved cheering on the Packers, Brewers and Badgers Football Teams. He also loved spending time with his family and friends creating many cherished memories.
He is survived by his sisters Bonny (James) Klokow, Gloria Brown, and Lydia Brown, by his brothers, Earl Brown and David Brown, he is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Doris Brown and Joan (Del) Scherg and nephew Anthony Scherg.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St., Sheboygan with Rev. Lorri Steward officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 12:00 NOON until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 28, 2019