Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
(920) 467-3431
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Timothy Buhk Obituary
Timothy Buhk

Waldo - Timothy Ray Buhk, 55, of Waldo, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

Timothy was born on August 20, 1963, in Sheboygan, WI, to Raymond and Emily (DeSmidt) Buhk. He was a graduate of Sheboygan Falls.

Timothy worked in various jobs including Kohler Company for many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time outdoors.

Timothy is survived by his daughter, Jamie Lynn Buhk of Madison; four sisters, Bonnie (Dennis) Korff, Sarah Roerdink, Tina (Friend, Dale) Buhk, Emelee Buhk; three brothers, Robert Buhk, David (Gelaine) Buhk, and Jeffrey Buhk. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond & Emily Buhk; and a sister, Betty Parker.

A memorial service to celebrate Timothy's life will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Wenig Funeral Homes in Sheboygan Falls. Relatives and friends may greet the family at funeral home from 1:00 pm until the time of service at 2:00 pm.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Buhk family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 9, 2019
