Timothy D. Morrison
Plymouth - Timothy Dean Morrison, age 61, of Plymouth, passed away on November 29, 2020, at the Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.
Tim was born in Neillsville, WI on June 24, 1959, a son of the late Herald and Adeline (Howard) Morrison. He was raised in Sheboygan Falls, graduating from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1977.
He had a passion for playing the drums since the age of 13 when he began playing in his first band, and was playing for different bands until 2018. Tim also loved his job as a truck driver, driving for different companies earlier in life, and most recently driving for Spiller Springs for over 20 years.
On August 6, 1983, he married Robin Resimius at Salem U.C.C. in Plymouth.
Tim always put his family first. He loved going to the Brewer games with his kids and grandkids. His three granddaughters had him wrapped around their finger as he would do anything for them. He also loved his three German Shepherds: Lola, Jetta, and Beamer.
He is survived by: His wife: Robin of Plymouth; Three sons: Steven of Sheboygan, Nick (Andrea) of Plymouth, and Tyler of Plymouth; Three granddaughters: Ella, Natalie, and Lillian; Three siblings: Judy (Earl) Vine of Neillsville, Gary Morrison of NC, and Kris (Dick) Karl of Sheboygan Falls; Father and Mother-in-law: Gary and Donna Resimius; Brother-in-law: Randy (Mary) Resimius of ID, and Lynne (Randy) Sippel of Elkhart Lake. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Following Tim's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Tim's name for the St. John the Baptist Angel Fund.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
.
The family would like to send special thanks to the ICU doctors and nurses at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center, for the wonderful care and compassion given to Tim.