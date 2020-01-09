Resources
Timothy H. Ehler Obituary
Sheboygan - Timothy H. Ehler, 61, of Sheboygan, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.

He was born May 5, 1958 in Sheboygan, son of the late Christ and Barbara (Pappas) Ehler.

On February 23, 2002 he was united in marriage to Beverly Brasted at Mapledale Baptist Church in Sheboygan.

Tim is survived by his wife, Beverly; his son, Christopher Ehler; his siblings: Sandra (Ronald) Behr, Richard (Sherry) Ehler; and Susan (Kenneth) Santoro. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Grace Semsch; special friends, Bill (Laurie) Lindow and Jack Lindow, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Tim is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Wayne Ehler, and father-in-law, Herbert Semsch.

Per Tim's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Dr. Woody and the nurses at Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic, Aurora at Home Hospice, and the nurses at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center for the care and compassion shown to Tim and his family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
