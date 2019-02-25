|
|
Timothy J. O'Connor
Sheboygan Falls - Timothy James O'Connor found peace on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice Care with his loving family by his side. He made his family home in Sheboygan Falls.
Tim was born on September 3, 1955 in Lansing, Michigan, a son of the late Vincent and Eunice (Lee) O'Connor. Tim grew up in Grand Rapids MI, attending Grade school and graduating from Catholic Central High School. During High School Tim excelled on the swim team. Among his many swimming awards and achievements, he held the school 100-backstroke record for many years.
Tim attended Ferris State University, earning his Bachelor of Science in Business and later his MBA from Western Michigan University.
Ferris is where Tim met his beloved wife, Kari (Bero). After continued pursuit Tim won Kari's heart. They were married in Escanaba, MI on April 8th, 1978. They enjoyed a loving marriage and celebrated a 40th wedding anniversary last year. Tim was truly blessed being married to his best friend with whom he spent his life.
In 1988, Tim and Kari moved to Sheboygan Falls where they raised their family; a son Robert and daughter Kimberly. Tim recently welcomed his first grandchild Jackson James, (son of Robert and Vanessa). Tim was a loving father and grandfather sharing a special bond with all his children and son in law (David). He enjoyed spending time with Robert and David at Road America, NHRA top fuel racing, car shows, driving his Corvette and family cook outs. With his daughter Kimberly, he enjoyed a loving relationship spending time together discussing life and doing home improvement projects. She was a great comfort for him during his illness.
Tim enjoyed many hobbies; he loved to travel the world and find interesting things to do. Most recently Tim and Kari spent winters in Florida. He also enjoyed golfing, kayaking, water skiing, summer sports and driving his corvette. Tim had a sense of humor, liked to laugh and was simply known as a good guy.
Employed by Kohler Company, Tim was a member of the Kohler Quarter Century Club 2016. He retired in 2017 as the Director of Channel Marketing for Sterling Plumbing. He was well respected by his team and his peers. He traveled often for work, making many friends amongst his colleagues in other parts of the world as well as here at home.
Along with wife Kari, survivors include two children: Robert O'Connor (Vanessa Adelman) of Cascade and Kimberly (David) Schmidt of Sheboygan; Grandson: Jackson O'Connor of Cascade; Three sisters: Cynthia (Dirk) Wiering of Grand Rapids, MI, Mary (David) Nicholson of Grand Rapids, MI, Connie (William) Aldridge of Tallahassee, FL; Father-in-law: Robert Bero of Escanaba, MI, sister-in-law Susan (Greg) Belik of Ortonville, MI and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law, Shirley Bero.
Following Tim's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held on Friday evening, March 1, 2019. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth followed by a short Commemoration.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Tim's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Vince Lombardi Cancer Center and Sharon S. Richardson Hospice Center for all the care and compassion given!
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 25, 2019