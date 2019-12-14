|
|
Tina M. Anderson
Sheboygan - Tina Marie Anderson (nee Gill), age 60, of Sheboygan, WI, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
She was born on September 23, 1959 in Ladysmith, WI, a daughter of the late Tony and Rochelle (Rollins) Gill.
She attended Lake Holcombe Schools and graduated in 1978. Tina was a RN at Sunny Ridge in Sheboygan.
On September 11, 1982, she married James Anderson.
Survivors include her son: Anthony Anderson of Sheboygan; Step-Daughter: Jessica Anderson of Rhinelander; Two sisters: Eva Zuengler of Sheboygan and Stephanie (Roni) Gill of St. James, MN; Nephew: Will (Tina) Schneiderwent and their children: Bianca and Izzy; Niece: Nicole (Jose) Espana and their children Alize and Romeo.
Following Tina's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff of Sheboygan Progressive Health Services for all the care and compassion given to Tina.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019